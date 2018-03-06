Tor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72bea26b-bbb7-47c7-b3cd-dd9eca7cd258
Tor Tracks
Sort by
Fall In Love Again (Baby J Remix)
Ms. Dynamite
Fall In Love Again (Baby J Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkbd.jpglink
Fall In Love Again (Baby J Remix)
Last played on
Sable (feat. Tor)
Edame
Sable (feat. Tor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sable (feat. Tor)
Performer
Last played on
Never Wanna Say (R&B Remix Feat Tor)
Soundbwoy Ent
Never Wanna Say (R&B Remix Feat Tor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Wanna Say (R&B Remix Feat Tor)
Last played on
Nothing Less
Tor
Nothing Less
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Less
Last played on
Freestyle
Tor
Freestyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freestyle
Last played on
Striving
Tor
Striving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Striving
Last played on
Serious (Feat. Jr Reid)
Tor
Serious (Feat. Jr Reid)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serious (Feat. Jr Reid)
Last played on
Jah Jah City
Tor
Jah Jah City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jah Jah City
Last played on
Back On The Ends
Tor
Back On The Ends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back On The Ends
Last played on
Tor Links
Back to artist