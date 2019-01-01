Theodore ChanlerBorn 29 April 1902. Died 27 July 1961
Theodore Chanler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1902-04-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72bdceef-4a44-49d7-9cbd-7474e6ea27f2
Theodore Chanler Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodore Ward Chanler (April 29, 1902 – July 27, 1961) was an American composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Theodore Chanler Tracks
Sort by
Theodore Chanler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist