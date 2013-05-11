Javine Dionne Hylton (born 27 December 1981), often known simply as Javine, is an English R&B singer. She is most notable for representing the UK at the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest. At the UK selection contest she defeated the competition favourite, model Katie Price, for the ticket to Kiev. Hylton has also had a string of singles in the UK. Javine's cover version of "You've Got a Friend" was the theme music to Garfield: The Movie in 2004.