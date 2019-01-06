Kid Creole and the CoconutsFormed 1980
Kid Creole and the Coconuts
1980
Biography (Wikipedia)
Kid Creole and the Coconuts is an American musical group created and led by August Darnell. Its music incorporates a variety of styles and influences, in particular a mix of disco and Latin American, South American, Caribbean, Trinidadian, and Calloway styles and conceptually inspired by the big band era. The Coconuts are a trio of female backing vocalists/dancers whose lineup has changed throughout the years.
Tracks
My Male Curiosity
Stool Pigeon
Annie I'm Not Your Daddy
I'm A Wonderful Thing, Baby
Christmas On Riverside Drive
There's Something Wrong In Paradise
Me No Pop I
Endicott
Annie I'm Not Your Daddy (Radio 2's All Star Party 2018)
I'm A Wonderful Thing Baby (Radio 2's All Star Party 2018)
Stool Pigeon (Radio 2's All Star Party 2018)
Intro (Radio 2's All Star Party 2018)
Never Ending Story
