Charles Watson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72b45259-add7-41e5-a639-0bb9746c6505
Charles Watson Tracks
Sort by
Now That I'm A River
Charles Watson
Now That I'm A River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690xsf.jpglink
Now That I'm A River
Last played on
Voices Carry Through The Mist
Charles Watson
Voices Carry Through The Mist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kwtpp.jpglink
Voices Carry Through The Mist
Last played on
Wildflower
Charles Watson
Wildflower
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wildflower
Last played on
Playlists featuring Charles Watson
Charles Watson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
John Grant chats to Nemone about his new album 'Love Is Magic' as they go 'Back 2 Back'
-
Gruff Rhys talks to Clare Crane about performing new album Babelsberg live
-
What music are you a fan of?
-
Behind the scenes at Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker
-
Best bits from The Songs of Scott Walker (1967-70) (2017)
-
Richard Hawley on dog walks and chip butties with John Grant
-
John Grant talks synths
-
John Grant on his next album
-
John Grant talks to Stuart Maconie about curating his festival in Hull
-
SFA's Gruff Rhys on 'Set Fire To The Stars'
Back to artist