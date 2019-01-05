Miami Sound Machine is an American band of Latin-influenced music that had featured the vocals of Cuban-born recording artist Gloria Estefan (née Fajardo). Established in 1975 by Emilio Estefan Jr., the band was originally known as the Miami Latin Boys before becoming the Miami Sound Machine in 1977.

The band had a number of albums and a string of hit singles until 1989. The band's 1985 album Primitive Love credited the band whereas their follow-up album Let It Loose in 1987 placed Gloria Estefan at the forefront. From 1988-1989, the latter album was also repackaged as Anything For You with new cover art with the international release in Europe, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. In 1989, the group's name ceased being included on the CD or album products—as Estefan continued as a solo artist.

The Miami Sound Machine continues to perform with Estefan on all her tours and live performances, and has appeared on many of Estefan's recordings.