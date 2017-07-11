Dino ValentiBorn 7 October 1937. Died 16 November 1994
Dino Valenti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72b01a55-bf0c-4848-b0c0-f467f88ef356
Dino Valenti Biography (Wikipedia)
Chester William "Chet" Powers, Jr. (October 7, 1937 – November 16, 1994) was an American singer-songwriter, and the lead singer of the rock group Quicksilver Messenger Service. He was also known by the stage name Dino Valenti (alternatively rendered as Dino Valente) and, as a songwriter, as Jesse Oris Farrow. He is best known for writing the quintessential 1960s love-and-peace anthem "Let's Get Together."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dino Valenti Tracks
Sort by
Children Of The Sun
Dino Valenti
Children Of The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Children Of The Sun
Last played on
Get Together
Dino Valenti
Get Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Together
Last played on
Dino Valenti Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist