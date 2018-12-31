Gabriella Lucia Cilmi ( CHIL-mee;; born 10 October 1991) is an Australian singer-songwriter. Her debut album, Lessons to Be Learned, was released in March 2008, becoming a moderate international success. Cilmi won six ARIA Music Awards, including Single of the Year and Best Female Artist, in 2008. Her second studio album, Ten, was released in March 2010. Her third studio album, The Sting, was released in November 2013.