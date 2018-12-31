Gabriella CilmiBorn 10 October 1991
Gabriella Cilmi
Gabriella Cilmi Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriella Lucia Cilmi ( CHIL-mee;; born 10 October 1991) is an Australian singer-songwriter. Her debut album, Lessons to Be Learned, was released in March 2008, becoming a moderate international success. Cilmi won six ARIA Music Awards, including Single of the Year and Best Female Artist, in 2008. Her second studio album, Ten, was released in March 2010. Her third studio album, The Sting, was released in November 2013.
Gabriella Cilmi Performances & Interviews
Gabriella Cilmi Tracks
Warm This Winter
Gabriella Cilmi
Warm This Winter
Warm This Winter
Last played on
Sweet About Me
Gabriella Cilmi
Sweet About Me
Sweet About Me
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Gabriella Cilmi
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2008-08-13T20:08:53
13
Aug
2008
Live Lounge: Gabriella Cilmi
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Gabriella Cilmi Links
