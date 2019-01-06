Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade (born 20 July 1991), better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He is the pioneer of Banku music, a fusion sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns. Mr Eazi relocated to Kumasi in 2008 and enrolled at KNUST, where he began booking artists to perform at college parties. He showed interest in music after recording a guest verse on "My Life", a song that gained traction and became a popular record at KNUST. Mr Eazi released his debut mixtape, About to Blow, in July 2013. He gained an international audience following the release of the 2015 single "Skin Tight". His second mixtape, Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1 – Accra To Lagos, was released on 10 February 2017. In March 2018, several outlets reported that Mr Eazi signed a record deal with Diplo's label Mad Decent. Mr Eazi signed a licensing deal with Universal Africa, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.