John SheahanBorn 19 May 1939
John Sheahan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-05-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72ac9287-b447-486a-801d-027ef4cebee7
John Sheahan Biography
John Sheahan (born 19 May 1939) is an Irish musician and composer and the last surviving member of the definitive five-member line-up of The Dubliners. He joined The Dubliners in 1964 and played with them until 2012 when The Dubliners' name was retired following the death of founding member, Barney McKenna.
John Sheahan Tracks
The Marino Waltz
John Sheahan
The Marino Waltz
The Marino Waltz
Marino Waltz (feat. The Dubliners)
John Sheahan
Marino Waltz (feat. The Dubliners)
Marino Waltz (feat. The Dubliners)
Casino Marino
John Sheahan
Casino Marino
Casino Marino
