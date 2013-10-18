Ridley Bent is a Canadian country singer-songwriter. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Bent was raised throughout Canada in a military family. He formally launched his musical career in 2000.

His debut album, Blam!, was released on MapleMusic Recordings in 2005, and was marked by a style that incorporated country, rock and hip hop influences, in a manner similar to Buck 65. The album was produced by Chin Injeti, formerly of the R&B band Bass is Base. Described by Bent as "hick hop", the album was best known for the single "Suicidewinder".

His subsequent albums, 2007's Buckles and Boots and 2010's Rabbit on My Wheel, pursued a more conventional country sound.

In early 2009, Bent's song "Nine Inch Nails" won in the 8th Annual Independent Music Awards and Vox Pop vote for Best Country Song.