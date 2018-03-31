Shareefa Faradah Cooper (born March 12, 1984), known professionally as Shareefa, is an R&B singer. Shareefa has lived in Charlotte, North Carolina. She signed with Disturbing tha Peace/Def Jam Recordings in 2005. Her first single, "Need a Boss", featuring the rapper and labelmate Ludacris, was produced by Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, and reached #62 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her only album Point of No Return was released in October 2006 and charted at #25 on the Billboard 200.