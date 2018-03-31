ShareefaBorn 1984
Shareefa
1984
Shareefa Biography
Shareefa Faradah Cooper (born March 12, 1984), known professionally as Shareefa, is an R&B singer. Shareefa has lived in Charlotte, North Carolina. She signed with Disturbing tha Peace/Def Jam Recordings in 2005. Her first single, "Need a Boss", featuring the rapper and labelmate Ludacris, was produced by Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, and reached #62 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her only album Point of No Return was released in October 2006 and charted at #25 on the Billboard 200.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Need A Boss (feat. Ludacris)
Your Love (feat. Raheem DaVaughn)
I Need You
I Need A Boss
Without You
