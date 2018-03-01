Rita GorrMezzo-soprano. Born 18 February 1926. Died 22 January 2012
Rita Gorr
1926-02-18
Rita Gorr Biography (Wikipedia)
Rita Gorr (18 February 1926 – 22 January 2012) was a Belgian operatic mezzo-soprano. She possessed a large, rich-toned voice and was an intense singing-actress, especially in dramatic roles such as Ortrud (Lohengrin) and Amneris (Aida), two of her greatest roles.
Rita Gorr Tracks
Que se passe-t-il?
Francis Poulenc
Orchestra
Mon Coeur S'Ouvre a ta voix - Samson and Delilah
Rita Gorr
Aida - Pur ti riveggo …La mia rival!
Orchestra del Teatro dell’Opera di Roma
Damnation of Faust: Autrefois un Roi du Thule
National Opera Theatre Orchestra, Pierre Ladhuie, André Cluytens, Hector Berlioz & Rita Gorr
Orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Alceste: Divinites du Styx
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orchestra
