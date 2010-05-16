RIP SLYMEFormed 1994
Rip Slyme (often stylized as RIP SLYME) is a Japanese hip hop group. It is composed of four MCs; Ryo-Z, Ilmari, Pes & Su and a DJ, Fumiya. Their sound derives its influences from old school hip hop and other hip hop such as The Pharcyde, De La Soul, Public Enemy, Jurassic 5, the Beastie Boys, DJ Premier and Leaders of the New School.
To date they have released six indie singles with 17 major singles. They have also released two indie albums, ten major albums, one live album, one indies collection and three best-of albums.
