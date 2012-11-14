Cab KayeBorn 3 September 1921. Died 13 March 2000
Cab Kaye
1921-09-03
Cab Kaye Biography (Wikipedia)
Nii-lante Augustus Kwamlah Quaye (3 September 1921 – 13 March 2000), known professionally as Cab Kaye, was an English jazz singer and pianist of Ghanaian descent. He combined blues, stride piano, and scat with his Ghanaian heritage.
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Don't You Go Away
Don't You Go Away
