Claude NougaroBorn 9 September 1929. Died 4 March 2004
Claude Nougaro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/729d5d04-a4d7-4540-905e-0afec8e9f004
Claude Nougaro Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude Nougaro (9 September 1929 – 4 March 2004) was a French songwriter and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claude Nougaro Tracks
Sort by
L'amour Sorcier
Claude Nougaro
L'amour Sorcier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'amour Sorcier
Last played on
Le Cinema
Michel Legrand
Le Cinema
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9yb.jpglink
Le Cinema
Last played on
L'Amour Sourcier
Claude Nougaro
L'Amour Sourcier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'Amour Sourcier
Last played on
Il y avait une ville
Claude Nougaro
Il y avait une ville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il y avait une ville
Last played on
Bidonville
Claude Nougaro
Bidonville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bidonville
Last played on
Claude Nougaro Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist