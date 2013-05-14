Gram Rabbit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/729c8786-96bc-4613-8a1c-50ad6d0b7028
Gram Rabbit Biography (Wikipedia)
Gram Rabbit is an indie rock band based in Joshua Tree, California. The group consists of singer/keyboardist/bassist/guitarist Jesika von Rabbit, guitarist/bassist/programmer/singer Todd Rutherford, drummer Jason Gilbert and guitarist/producer Ethan Allen. Their musical style has been described as an amalgamation of psychedelic rock and electropop. Their fanbase is sometimes referred to as a self-styled "cult" called The Royal Order of Rabbits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gram Rabbit Tracks
Sort by
Dirty Horse
Gram Rabbit
Dirty Horse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Horse
Last played on
Gram Rabbit Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist