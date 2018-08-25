Margie HendrixBorn 3 March 1935. Died July 1973
Margie Hendrix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/729c2903-73b3-436e-a863-b4e628fe52e5
Margie Hendrix Biography (Wikipedia)
Marjorie "Margie" Hendrix (March 13, 1935 – July 1973) was an American rhythm and blues singer best known for her performances as a founder member and leader of the Raelettes, backing Ray Charles. The spelling "Hendricks" is sometimes used.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Margie Hendrix Tracks
Sort by
'I Call You Lover But You Ain't Nothing But A Tramp'
Margie Hendrix
'I Call You Lover But You Ain't Nothing But A Tramp'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Room Paradise
Margie Hendrix
One Room Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Room Paradise
Last played on
Restless
Margie Hendrix
Restless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Restless
Last played on
Packin’ Up
Margie Hendrix
Packin’ Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Packin’ Up
Last played on
Don't Destroy Me
Margie Hendrix
Don't Destroy Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Destroy Me
Last played on
Nothin' But A Tramp
Margie Hendrix
Nothin' But A Tramp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"Ain't Nothing But A Tramp"
Margie Hendrix
"Ain't Nothing But A Tramp"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Margie Hendrix Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist