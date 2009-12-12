Paul BarrèreBorn 3 July 1948
Paul Barrère
Paul Barrère Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Barrere (born July 3, 1948) is an American musician most prominent as a member of the band Little Feat, which he joined in 1972 some three years after the band was created by Lowell George.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Down On The Farm
Down On The Farm
Down On The Farm
Sailin' Shoes
Sailin' Shoes
Sailin' Shoes
