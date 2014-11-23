Randy GoodrumBorn 7 July 1947
Randy Goodrum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-07-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7299f0c6-ed78-452c-971c-98ee256e9d0b
Randy Goodrum Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Randolph Goodrum (July 7, 1947) is an American songwriter, pianist, and producer. A Grammy award-nominated writer and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Goodrum has written #1 songs in each of the four decades since his first #1 hit, 1978's "You Needed Me."
Goodrum's songs have appeared on the country, pop, jazz, rock, R&B and adult contemporary charts. An accomplished pianist, his music has been used extensively in film and television.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Randy Goodrum Tracks
Sort by
You Needed Me
Michael Ball
You Needed Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06svlb5.jpglink
You Needed Me
Last played on
Randy Goodrum Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist