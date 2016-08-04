BrasstronautFormed 2008
Brasstronaut
2008
Brasstronaut Biography (Wikipedia)
Brasstronaut is a band from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with roots in pop, rock and jazz. It was formed in 2007. Their current[when?] line-up consists of Bryan Davies on trumpet, Edo Van Breemen on piano and vocals, Sam Davidson on clarinet and EWI, Tariq Hussain on lap steel and electric guitar, Brennan Saul on drums and John Walsh on bass.[ambiguous]
Van Breemen composed the "Sprott Shaw Community College" jingle.
Brasstronaut Tracks
Raveshadow
Raveshadow
Bounce
Bounce
Falklands
Falklands
The Grove
The Grove
Opportunity
Opportunity
Slow Knots
Slow Knots
Hymn For Huxley
Hymn For Huxley
Mean Sun
Mean Sun
Insects
Insects
