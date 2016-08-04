Brasstronaut is a band from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with roots in pop, rock and jazz. It was formed in 2007. Their current[when?] line-up consists of Bryan Davies on trumpet, Edo Van Breemen on piano and vocals, Sam Davidson on clarinet and EWI, Tariq Hussain on lap steel and electric guitar, Brennan Saul on drums and John Walsh on bass.[ambiguous]

Van Breemen composed the "Sprott Shaw Community College" jingle.