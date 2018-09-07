Bobby WatsonAmerican jazz alto saxophonist, composer, producer, and educator. Born 23 August 1953
Robert Michael Watson Jr. (born August 23, 1953), known professionally as Bobby Watson, is an American saxophonist, composer, and educator.
Sophisticated Lady
Duke Ellington
Isfahan
Duke Ellington
That Doo-wah Thing
Duke Ellington
Bustalk
Bobby Watson
