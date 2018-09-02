Donna McKechnieBorn 16 November 1940
Donna McKechnie
1940-11-16
Donna McKechnie Biography (Wikipedia)
Donna McKechnie (born November 16, 1942) is an American musical theater dancer, singer, actress, and choreographer. She is known for her professional and personal relationship with choreographer Michael Bennett, with whom she collaborated on her most noted role, the character of Cassie in the musical A Chorus Line. She earned the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for this performance in 1976. She is also known for playing Amanda Harris/Olivia Corey on the Gothic soap opera, Dark Shadows from 1969 to 1970.
Donna McKechnie Tracks
You Could Drive A Person Crazy
Donna McKechnie
You Could Drive A Person Crazy
You Could Drive A Person Crazy
Last played on
The Music And The Mirror
Donna McKechnie
The Music And The Mirror
The Music And The Mirror
Last played on
Turkey Lurkey Time
Donna McKechnie
Turkey Lurkey Time
Turkey Lurkey Time
Last played on
You Never Had It So Good
Donna McKechnie
You Never Had It So Good
You Never Had It So Good
Performer
Last played on
'In Buddy's Eyes' (From 'Follies')
Donna McKechnie
'In Buddy's Eyes' (From 'Follies')
