Manuel Oltra i Ferrer (8 February 1922 – 25 September 2015) was a Spanish composer. He was known for composing music about harmony and counterpoint music. He led the Conservatori Superior de Música del Liceu from 1959 until its disestablishment in 1987. Oltra was born in Valencia, Spain. He was awarded the 1994 National Music Prize of Catalonia.

Oltra died of pneumonia in Barcelona, Spain at the age of 93.