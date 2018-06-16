ሙሉቀን መለሰBorn 1954
1954
ሙሉቀን መለሰ Biography (Wikipedia)
Muluken Melesse (born 1954) is an Ethiopian singer and drummer. He later abandoned his music career to involve himself in the Pentecostal Church.
