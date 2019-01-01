Art of AnarchyFormed 2014
Art of Anarchy
2014
Art of Anarchy Biography (Wikipedia)
Art of Anarchy is an American hard rock supergroup formed in 2011. The band features twin brothers Jon and Vince Votta on guitar and drums, Disturbed bassist John Moyer, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal as co-guitarist and producer, and, as of 2016, Creed vocalist Scott Stapp. The band's first album features the late former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver vocalist Scott Weiland on vocals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
