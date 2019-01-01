Art of Anarchy is an American hard rock supergroup formed in 2011. The band features twin brothers Jon and Vince Votta on guitar and drums, Disturbed bassist John Moyer, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal as co-guitarist and producer, and, as of 2016, Creed vocalist Scott Stapp. The band's first album features the late former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver vocalist Scott Weiland on vocals.