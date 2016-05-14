Lucy SchwartzAmerican singer and songwriter. Born 7 December 1989
Lucy Schwartz
1989-12-07
Lucy Schwartz Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucy Nicole Schwartz (born December 7, 1989) is an American singer and songwriter from Los Angeles, California. She has become well known for writing and performing original songs for film and TV, including songs for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, Nashville, Parenthood, Shrek Forever After and What Masie Knew.
Lucy Schwartz Tracks
La Luna
Lucy Schwartz
La Luna
La Luna
Last played on
Domino
Lucy Schwartz
Domino
Domino
Last played on
Somebody To Save
Lucy Schwartz
Somebody To Save
Somebody To Save
Last played on
