Alice MertonSinger, Songwriter. Born 13 September 1993
Alice Merton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0606b20.jpg
1993-09-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7292ba91-0465-4679-a697-6891570ae06c
Alice Merton Biography (Wikipedia)
Alice Merton (born 13 September 1993) is a German-Canadian-English singer and songwriter. Merton achieved mainstream success with her debut single, "No Roots", a number-one single in France.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alice Merton Performances & Interviews
- Alice Merton - Lie To My Facehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x96f8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x96f8.jpg2017-03-18T22:10:27.000ZMusician Alice Merton performs in the Solent Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x95vj
Alice Merton - Lie To My Face
- Alice Merton - Back To Berlinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x95rx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x95rx.jpg2017-03-18T21:51:14.000ZMusician Alice Merton performs in the Solent Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x95pt
Alice Merton - Back To Berlin
- Alice Merton - No Rootshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x95pr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x95pr.jpg2017-03-18T21:48:59.000ZMusician Alice Merton performs in the Solent Live Lounge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x95n6
Alice Merton - No Roots
Alice Merton Tracks
Sort by
Lash Out
Alice Merton
Lash Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06x0nq2.jpglink
Lash Out
Last played on
No Roots
Alice Merton
No Roots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063zqxp.jpglink
No Roots
Last played on
Funny Business
Alice Merton
Funny Business
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0606b2r.jpglink
Funny Business
Last played on
Half As Good As You (feat. Alice Merton)
Tom Odell
Half As Good As You (feat. Alice Merton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m6rl9.jpglink
Half As Good As You (feat. Alice Merton)
Last played on
Why So Serious?
Alice Merton
Why So Serious?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0606b2r.jpglink
Why So Serious?
Last played on
Playlists featuring Alice Merton
Back to artist