Philippe Sly
Philippe Sly Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippe Sly (born 1988 or 1989 at Ottawa, [[Ontario) is a Canadian bass-baritone and opera, oratorio and recital singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philippe Sly Tracks
Don Giovanni: Act 2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni: Act 2
Don Giovanni: Act 2
Don Giovanni: Act 1
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni: Act 1
Don Giovanni: Act 1
L'Aiglon (Act 4; Act 5)
Arthur Honegger
L'Aiglon (Act 4; Act 5)
L'Aiglon (Act 4; Act 5)
