Malcolm VaughanBorn 22 March 1929. Died 9 February 2010
Malcolm Vaughan
1929-03-22
Malcolm Vaughan Biography (Wikipedia)
Malcolm Vaughan (22 March 1929 – 9 February 2010) was a Welsh traditional pop music singer and actor. Known for his distinctive tenor voice, he had a number of chart hits in the United Kingdom during the 1950s.
Malcolm Vaughan Tracks
More Than Ever(Come Prima)
Hello Young Lovers
St. Theresa Of The Roses
If You Were The Only Girl In The World
My Special Angel
To Be Loved
Wait For Me
More Than Ever
Ev'ry Day of My life
With Your Love
My foolish Heart
Miss You
THE WORLD IS MINE
Chapel of the Roses
