Pertti Kurikan Nimipäivät (PKN, Finnish for "Pertti Kurikka's name days") were a Finnish punk rock band, formed in 2009 in a charity workshop for adults with developmental disabilities. They are the main focus of the Finnish documentary film The Punk Syndrome. In 2015, they qualified for the finals of Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu, which they later won; they represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 but got knocked out in the semi-final. The band disbanded in December 2016 when guitarist Pertti Kurikka turned 60 years old and retired from playing punk rock.