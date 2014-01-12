ParamoreIndie duo, active 1999-2002. Formed 1999. Disbanded 2002
Paramore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/728ea90d-279b-4201-a8c4-597830883150
Paramore Tracks
Sort by
Still Into You
Paramore
Still Into You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btpy2.jpglink
Still Into You
Last played on
Now
Paramore
Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwfxv.jpglink
Now
Last played on
Paramore Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Panic At The Disco
-
Fall Out Boy
-
Panic! At the disco
-
Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz on backstage festival areas, Kendrick Lamar and taking a bath with Grimmy!
-
Tonight Alive - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
-
Fall Out Boy - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
-
Reading + Leeds 2016: The ultimate round-up
-
Panic! At the Disco - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
-
Fall Out Boy do Star Caller!
-
Women That Rock - For International Women's Day
Back to artist