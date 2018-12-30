The Nextmen
The Nextmen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Nextmen are a UK production/songwriting/DJ duo consisting of Dom Search (a.k.a. Dominic Betmead) and Brad Baloo (a.k.a. Brad Ellis). Often incorporating hip hop, drum&bass, dub, pop, soul and various other eclectic electronic and indie genres into their sound, they have worked with many artists from the UK, US, Australia, Jamaica and New Zealand. They are currently running their own label Play Nice Recordings in the UK, and working on their various studio projects including their sixth artist album.
The Nextmen Tracks
Highs And Lows (feat. Joe Dukie)
The Nextmen
Highs And Lows (feat. Joe Dukie)
Highs And Lows (feat. Joe Dukie)
Rudeboy
The Nextmen
Rudeboy
Rudeboy
Round The Bend (feat. Kiko Bun & Zila)
The Nextmen
Round The Bend (feat. Kiko Bun & Zila)
Round The Bend (feat. Kiko Bun & Zila)
Performer
Round Of Applause
The Nextmen
Round Of Applause
Round Of Applause
See You Next Tuesday (feat. Kiko Bun)
The Nextmen
See You Next Tuesday (feat. Kiko Bun)
See You Next Tuesday (feat. Kiko Bun)
County Line (feat. Kiko Bun)
The Nextmen
County Line (feat. Kiko Bun)
County Line (feat. Kiko Bun)
One Horse Town (feat. J-Man)
The Nextmen
One Horse Town (feat. J-Man)
One Horse Town (feat. J-Man)
Spooky (feat. Hollie Cook)
Los Aggrotones
Spooky (feat. Hollie Cook)
Spooky (feat. Hollie Cook)
Rude Boy
The Nextmen VS Gentlemens Dub Club with Gardna
Rude Boy
Rude Boy
Performer
Raised On The Amen (Dub Version) (feat. Gardna)
The Nextmen
Raised On The Amen (Dub Version) (feat. Gardna)
Raised On The Amen (Dub Version) (feat. Gardna)
Blood Fire
The Nextmen & Dynamite MC
Blood Fire
Blood Fire
Performer
Rudeboy (feat. Gardna)
The Nextmen
Rudeboy (feat. Gardna)
Rudeboy (feat. Gardna)
Performer
Ready (feat. Eva Lazarus)
The Nextmen
Ready (feat. Eva Lazarus)
Ready (feat. Eva Lazarus)
Our Nights (feat. The Nextmen)
Nu:Logic
Our Nights (feat. The Nextmen)
Our Nights (feat. The Nextmen)
Big Woman
The Nextmen
Big Woman
Big Woman
Bongo's Revenge (Renegade Master Rework)
The Nextmen
Bongo's Revenge (Renegade Master Rework)
Bongo's Revenge (Renegade Master Rework)
On The Corner (feat. Nu:Logic & Kiko Bun)
The Nextmen
On The Corner (feat. Nu:Logic & Kiko Bun)
On The Corner (feat. Nu:Logic & Kiko Bun)
