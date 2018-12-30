The Nextmen are a UK production/songwriting/DJ duo consisting of Dom Search (a.k.a. Dominic Betmead) and Brad Baloo (a.k.a. Brad Ellis). Often incorporating hip hop, drum&bass, dub, pop, soul and various other eclectic electronic and indie genres into their sound, they have worked with many artists from the UK, US, Australia, Jamaica and New Zealand. They are currently running their own label Play Nice Recordings in the UK, and working on their various studio projects including their sixth artist album.