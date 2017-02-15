Suzzy Roche (born September 29, 1956; Suzzy rhymes with "fuzzy"), originally from Park Ridge, New Jersey, is best known for her work with the vocal group The Roches, alongside sisters Maggie and Terre. Suzzy is the youngest of the three, and joined the act in 1977. She is the author of the novel Wayward Saints and the children's book Want To Be in a Band?