WhaleSwedish group. Formed 1993. Disbanded 1999
Whale
1993
Whale Biography (Wikipedia)
Whale were a Swedish alternative rock group active from 1992 to 1999.
Whale Tracks
Hobo Humpin' Slobo Babe
Buzzbox Baby - Camden Live 1995
Crying At Airports
