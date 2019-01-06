Texas Biography (Wikipedia)
Texas are a Scottish pop rock band from Glasgow. They were founded in 1986 by Johnny McElhone (formerly of the bands Altered Images and Hipsway) and Sharleen Spiteri on lead vocals. Texas made their performing debut in March 1988 at the University of Dundee. They took their name from the 1984 Wim Wenders movie Paris, Texas.
The band released their debut album Southside in 1989, along with the debut single "I Don't Want a Lover" which was an international hit, reaching the top ten in the UK and other high charting positions in Europe. Southside debuted at number three in the UK and number 88 on the US Billboard 200 album charts. Despite the success of Southside, the follow-up albums Mothers Heaven (1991) and Ricks Road (1993) were less successful, peaking at #32 and #18 respectively in the UK.
The band's fortunes changed in 1997 with the release of their White on Blonde album which entered the UK Albums Chart at number one and became their biggest seller. To date it has been certified six-times platinum in the UK. Follow up album, The Hush (1999) was also successful, debuting at number one on the UK album charts and certified triple platinum. The band's Greatest Hits album, released in 2000, was another big seller, again debuting at number one and also being certified six-times platinum. Texas would go on to release a further two studio albums, Careful What You Wish For in 2003, and Red Book in 2005, both of which were certified gold in the UK. After the release of Red Book and a tour to support the album's release, Texas went on hiatus. Lead singer Sharleen Spiteri launched a solo career, releasing her debut solo album, Melody, in 2008.
- Trailer for Texas with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055t9zb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055t9zb.jpg2017-06-13T09:25:46.000ZTexas play a special concert accompanied by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestrahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055s1m6
Trailer for Texas with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
- Texas and The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - Summer Sonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055hztp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055hztp.jpg2017-06-10T12:29:46.000ZPerformed live at The Barrowland Ballroomhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055hz23
Texas and The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - Summer Son
- Texas Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02klf86.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02klf86.jpg2015-02-22T13:51:00.000ZSharleen and Tony from Texas perform two songs live on Weekend Wogan.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02klf8m
Texas Live in Session
- Not Just Britpop: Sharleen Spiteri from Texashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01x2573.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01x2573.jpg2014-04-08T14:44:00.000ZSharleen Spiteri reveals how Texas got Method Man to perform with them at The Brits '98 and the backstage excitement he caused with the Spice Girls.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01x2581
Not Just Britpop: Sharleen Spiteri from Texas
- Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri chats to Chris Evanshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017bbt8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017bbt8.jpg2013-04-05T16:06:00.000ZSharleen Spiteri and Tony McGovern from Texas join Chris Evans on the Breakfast Show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p017bbvp
Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri chats to Chris Evans
- Sharleen Spiteri talks to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01770yf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01770yf.jpg2013-04-03T16:42:00.000ZTexas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri joins Jo in the studio to talk about their new album, The Conversation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01770z6
Sharleen Spiteri talks to Jo Whiley
Texas Tracks
Sort by
Black Eyed Boy
Say What You Want
When We Are Together
Summer Son
I Don't Want A Lover
In Demand
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Proms in the Park: Hyde Park
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
T in the Park: 2013
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Texas Live Session!
-
Sheryl Crow Acoustic Session!
-
Sheryl Crow: "There was a big debate whether it would even be on the album... I voted against it..."
-
How does Sheryl Crow write a hit single?!
-
Sharleen Spiteri - My Favourite Album
-
Sharleen Spiteri shares her hedge trimming top tips!
-
Sheryl Crow: 'I have to educate my kids about Michael Jackson!
-
Sharleen reveals which international icon Texas are playing a special gig for...
-
How did a TFI after party lead to a new Texas album? Sharleen Spiteri reveals all...
-
Duck Herding before playing live for CiN? Sharleen's got her party plan!