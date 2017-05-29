Mississippi Heat
Mississippi Heat
Mississippi Heat Biography (Wikipedia)
Mississippi Heat is an American blues band based in Chicago, led by harmonica player Pierre Lacocque. Formed in 1991, the band has toured in the United States, Canada, and Europe, with occasional performances in South America and North Africa.
Mississippi Heat has recorded 12 albums: four on Van der Linden Records, the band's own label (1992–1998), three on the European label CrossCut Records (1998–2005) and six with Chicago label Delmark Records since 2005. The band also released a live DVD in 2005.
I Got Some News Today
I Got Some News Today
Flowers On My Tombstone
Flowers On My Tombstone
Warning Shot
Warning Shot
Alley Cat Boogie
Alley Cat Boogie
I Dont Know
I Dont Know
Sweet Ol' Blues
Sweet Ol' Blues
She Died From A Broken Heart
Jumpin' In Chi' Town
Jumpin' In Chi' Town
