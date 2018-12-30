Groovefinder
Groovefinder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7287ac3b-6889-4a93-bb61-6240f19aec05
Groovefinder Tracks
Sort by
I Got Life Ain't Got No
Nina Simone
I Got Life Ain't Got No
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfft.jpglink
I Got Life Ain't Got No
Last played on
Ain't Got No, I Got Life
Nina Simone
Ain't Got No, I Got Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfft.jpglink
Ain't Got No, I Got Life
Last played on
Ain't Got No, I Got Life (Groovefinder Remix)
Nina Simone
Ain't Got No, I Got Life (Groovefinder Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfft.jpglink
Ain't Got No, I Got Life (Groovefinder Remix)
Last played on
Ain't Got No, I Got Life (Remix)
Nina Simone
Ain't Got No, I Got Life (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfft.jpglink
Ain't Got No, I Got Life (Remix)
Last played on
All This Love I'm Giving [Broke One Remix]
Groovefinder
All This Love I'm Giving [Broke One Remix]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All This Love I'm Giving [Broke One Remix]
Last played on
Groovefinder Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist