Kolmas Nainen (literally The Third Woman in Finnish) is a successful Finnish rock band established in 1982 in Alavus was fronted by Pauli Hanhiniemi and came to fame after taking part in the 1984 Rockin SM-kisat, a rock music competition. The band survived for a decade releasing 7 studio albums in addition to a number of live albums, DVDs and compilations. The band is enjoying a comeback since 2009 with a string of new studio and compilation releases.

The original band was made up of:

After guitarist Timo Löyvä left in 1989, he was replaced by:

The band broke up in 1994, but continued performing on brief occasions owing to its popularity. In 2009, it made a big comeback with the release of the album Sydänääniä' that topped the Finnish Albums Chart and the follow up Me ollaan ne that reached number 2 in the same chart.