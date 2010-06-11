Sweet Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7283a37d-000f-4912-aa97-c0a2633421b7
Sweet Water Biography (Wikipedia)
Sweet Water is an American rock band from Seattle, Washington.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sweet Water Tracks
Sort by
What's Wrong
Sweet Water
What's Wrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's Wrong
Last played on
Here We Go Again
Sweet Water
Here We Go Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here We Go Again
Last played on
Sweet Water Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist