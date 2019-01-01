Jan SmitBorn 31 December 1986
Jan Smit Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Smit (born 31 December 1985) is a Dutch singer, television host, actor and football director. Smit singing Dutch songs that fall under the genre known as Volendam music. In addition to his career solo Smit was in 2015 part of the trio Schlager KLUBBB3 and since 2017 The Toppers. As a presenter, he is known for programs like the best singers in the Netherlands and Music Festival on the square. Since 1999, Smith committed his next career also as an ambassador for SOS Children's Villages, and he sits on the board of the football club FC Volendam.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
