Jan Smit (born 31 December 1985) is a Dutch singer, television host, actor and football director. Smit singing Dutch songs that fall under the genre known as Volendam music. In addition to his career solo Smit was in 2015 part of the trio Schlager KLUBBB3 and since 2017 The Toppers. As a presenter, he is known for programs like the best singers in the Netherlands and Music Festival on the square. Since 1999, Smith committed his next career also as an ambassador for SOS Children's Villages, and he sits on the board of the football club FC Volendam.