Ivie AndersonBorn 10 July 1905. Died 28 December 1949
Ivie Anderson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1905-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/727f2759-d8e7-454f-9f9f-8e7cdfb214f2
Ivie Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivie Anderson (sometimes Ivy) (July 10, 1905 – December 28, 1949) was an American jazz singer. She enjoyed success during the 1930s, touring and recording with the band of Duke Ellington. Anderson retired from singing in 1942 (age 37) due to poor health, and she died 7 years later in 1949, at just 44 years old.[citation needed]
Ivie Anderson Tracks
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Duke Ellington
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
There's A Lull In My Life
Duke Ellington
There's A Lull In My Life
There's A Lull In My Life
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Ivie Anderson
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
My Old Flame
Ivie Anderson
My Old Flame
My Old Flame
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Duke Ellington
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
I Don't Mean A Thing
Ivie Anderson Duke Ellington Orchestra
I Don't Mean A Thing
I Don't Mean A Thing
Performer
St. Louis Blues
Duke Ellington
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
I Got It Bad (and That Ain't Good)
Duke Ellington
I Got It Bad (and That Ain't Good)
I Got It Bad (and That Ain't Good)
Mood Indigo
Duke Ellington
Mood Indigo
Mood Indigo
Five O'Clock Whistle
Ivie Anderson
Five O'Clock Whistle
Five O'Clock Whistle
Jump For Joy
Ivie Anderson
Jump For Joy
Jump For Joy
Rocks In My Bed
Duke Ellington
Rocks In My Bed
Rocks In My Bed
I've Got To Be A Rug-Cutter
Duke Ellington
I've Got To Be A Rug-Cutter
I've Got To Be A Rug-Cutter
Stormy Weather
Duke Ellington
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Duke Ellington
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Stormy Weather
Ivie Anderson
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
I Want A Big Butter And Egg Man
Ivie Anderson
I Want A Big Butter And Egg Man
