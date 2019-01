Ivie Anderson (sometimes Ivy) (July 10, 1905 – December 28, 1949) was an American jazz singer. She enjoyed success during the 1930s, touring and recording with the band of Duke Ellington. Anderson retired from singing in 1942 (age 37) due to poor health, and she died 7 years later in 1949, at just 44 years old.[citation needed]

