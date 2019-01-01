Tom McGuinnessBorn 2 December 1941
Thomas John Patrick McGuinness (born 2 December 1941) is a guitarist, songwriter, author, record and TV producer. Born in Wimbledon, south London, he is best known as the guitarist from Manfred Mann and The Blues Band. In 1986 he wrote the book So You Want To Be a Rock and Roll Star. He studied at Wimbledon College.
