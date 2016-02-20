J.U.S.T.I.C.E. (Just Undeniably Some of The Illest Composers Ever) League is an American record production team composed of producers and instrumentalists from Tampa, Florida. The group is made up of members Erik "Rook" Ortiz, Kevin "Colione" Crowe. The group takes their name from the DC Comics superhero team the Justice League. A musical signature of a J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League production is a female voice echoing the words "Justice League" twice at the beginning of most of their songs. A trademark of theirs is taking a sample and replaying parts of it themselves while changing it (almost like making a cover of the music). They have a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for their work on The Breakthrough, by Mary J. Blige.