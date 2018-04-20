David Jamahl Listenbee, better known by his stage name GoonRock, is an American record producer, musician, singer, songwriter and rapper. Raised in Los Angeles, California, early in his career he focused on hip hop and sold beats to artists such as Dr. Dre, Ne-Yo, Kanye West, and Juvenile. He later began incorporating club music. GoonRock co-wrote and co-produced a number of songs on LMFAO's 2011 album Sorry for Party Rocking, including hit singles "Party Rock Anthem" and "Sexy and I Know It."

In 2013 "Goonrock" co-wrote and produced "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)" for the international blockbuster film The Great Gatsby for Fergie featuring Q-Tip. In 2012 he co-wrote and produced two songs for Jennifer Lopez, including "Clothes Off" and "Goin' In". "Goin' In" peaked at #1 on the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs for 2012.

In 2015 and 2016 he released a number of singles under his last name "Listenbee". These did not chart in the US or the UK, but had moderate success elsewhere in Europe.