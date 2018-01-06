Sam Redmore
Sam Redmore Performances & Interviews
2015-07-11 DJ and producer, Sam Redmore, shows off his new project and mixes the Trunk of Funk.
Sam Redmore: Interview & Trunk of Funk
Sam Redmore Tracks
Nagu
Sea Lion Woman (Sam Redmore Re-edit)
Feist
Jazzdance [Demo]
Sam Redmore
Sentimiento (feat. Renegade Brass Band)
Sam Redmore
I Feel Good
Sam Redmore
I Feel Good (Sam Redmore's Afromix)
James Brown
Is This Love (Sam Redmore's Acoustic Takedown)
Bob Marley & The Wailers
Is This Love
Sam Redmore
Kill The Beast
Johnny Kowalski and The Sexy Weirdos
Is This Love (Sam Redmore's Acoustic Takedown)
Bob Marley
