Clive William Bunker (born 30 December 1946) is a British rock drummer. He was the original drummer in the British band Jethro Tull. Never a self-professed technical drummer, Bunker's technique was based on a throbbing, gritty engagement with the essence of blues and rock and roll, and he was influenced by Ginger Baker and Mitch Mitchell. He was also inspired by Buddy Rich and The Hollies' Bobby Elliott.