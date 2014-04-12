T.C. MaticFormed 1980. Disbanded 1986
T.C. Matic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72729f42-c4d4-4bad-94f0-b93730778995
T.C. Matic Biography (Wikipedia)
TC Matic was a Belgian rock band founded in 1980 in Brussels. Centered on singer Arno Hintjens and guitarist Jean-Marie Aerts, the band played a kind of music sometimes referred to as "eurorock", containing various styles including new wave, blues, funk, hard rock, avant-garde and French chanson. The band released four studio albums and attained a measure of commercial and popular success, and disbanded in 1986.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
T.C. Matic Tracks
Sort by
O La La La
T.C. Matic
O La La La
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O La La La
Last played on
T.C. Matic Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist