Jüri Pootsmann (born 1 July 1994), is an Estonian singer. He won the sixth season of Eesti otsib superstaari, and represented Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Play". He is signed to Universal Music Baltics.
Play
I Remember U (feat. Jüri Pootsmann)
I Remember U (feat. Jüri Pootsmann)
I Remember U (feat. Jüri Pootsmann)
