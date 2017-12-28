Kevin McCallBorn 25 July 1985
1985-07-25
Kevin Lamar McCall Jr. (born July 25, 1985) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, record executive, and actor who was formerly signed to RCA Records and Chris Brown Entertainment (CBE). He is currently an independent artist.
On Side B (feat. Kevin McCall)
Monique Lawz
Strip (feat. Kevin McCall)
Chris Brown
Turn Me On
Kevin McCall
Naked
Kevin McCall
Naked feat Big Sean
Kevin McCall
Spend It All
Kevin McCall
Freaky I Iz
Kevin McCall
Freaky I IZ (Ft. Diesel & Chris Brown)
Kevin McCall
